Reclaim The Frame now in Exeter as well as Plymouth!

Woo-hoo Birds’ Eye View’s Reclaim The Frame is back and it has extended its reach beyond (the new) Plymouth Arts Centre cinema. The next instalment of the initiative is an event screening of The Kindergarten Teacher, starring Maggie Gyllenhall.

2nd year for Reclaim The Frame

This is the second year of the Reclaim The Frame Influencers project; a mission to bring ever-greater audiences to films by women to build a more balanced film future.



The Kindergarten Teacher screening will be accompanied by a panel discussion, hosted by Mia Buys, BEV director-at-large, with poet and filmmaker Be Manzini and Dr Helen Lloyd, Practicing Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer in Clinical Psychology at Plymouth University. A poetry workshop will follow the discussion.

How about that for interactive film wordy fun

Now at the Exeter Phoenix

Not only that but for its second outing ‘Reclaim The Frame’ Project has expanded to include the Exeter Phoenix as they have extended their reach from 5 to 10 cities (Plymouth was one of the first btw).

“We are so excited to be joining Reclaim the Frame, Claire Horrocks at Exeter Phoenix told D&CFilm.

“It’s wonderful for our independent cinema to be part of such a superb network of venues who share the same missions. We work really hard to bring our audience a broad and varied programme and we strive to offer them high quality opportunities which will further their engagement with the films.

A passion for a balance of power

“Joining Reclaim the Frame feels like the natural next step in the development of our cinema and we can’t wait to get stuck in. We are inspired by the Reclaim the Frame projects which mirror our passion for seeing a balance of power in the film industry.”

Other particiapating cinemas now include the Showroom Cinema, Sheffield, Hyde Park Picture House, Leeds, Glasgow Film Theatre.

Post screening events

These events will include post-screening discussions with experts in their fields, to include poets, psychiatrists and writers.

Thanks to further funding from the British Film Institute’s Audience Fund, Reclaim The Frame aims to develop a growing network of more than 700 audience ‘influencers’ who are dedicated to broadening the frame through which we engage with film and support a changing demographic of women in film.

Empower audiences

The project seeks to empower audiences to make a positive intervention in the distribution and exhibition space.

Last year the 31 events increased audience attendance greatly within the 18-30 age group, boosted box office figures for films screened and generated further awareness for each title and the filmmakers.

The Reclaim The Frame event screening of The Kindergarten Teacher, starring Maggie Gyllenhall is at Plymouth Arts Centre on Tuesday 9 April. Book Now!

