Big Screen In The Park is back in Exeter!

9

Brush off your picnic blanket, the Exeter Phoenix has announced that Big Screen In The Park is back this August, bringing outdoor cinema fun to Exeter. The event will take over Northernhay Gardens from 1– 10 August.

On-site entertainment

Alongside the six feature films, audiences can also expect bars, picnics, street food and plenty of on-site entertainment.

Illuminated backdrop

“Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to enjoy the magic of the movies on a huge 10-metre screen, with the stunning illuminated backdrop of our beautiful Cathedral city,” says those Phoenix bods.

“This year we really do have it all – mythical monsters, beauty pageants, dinosaurs, rock stars, adventure …And The Time Warp.”

Faves

The festival will open with a spectacular outdoor screening of a true family classic, Jurassic Park. New releases include Freddie Mercury biopicBohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born.

Cult classics

Further acclaimed films heading to Northernhay Gardens include Little Miss Sunshine and Pan’s Labyrinth. Don’t hesitate to dig out your fishnets and corsets, as rounding off the line-up is the ultimate cult classic – The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Tickets cost £7 in advance or £8 on the gate (if available) and can be purchased from bigscreeninthepark.co.uk or by calling Exeter Phoenix’s box office on 01392 667080. Gates and bars will open from 7pm with films starting around 9pm.

Big Screen In The Park is supported by Princesshay Exeter and St Austell Brewery…

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...