A Cottage On Dartmoor with Wurlitza soundtrack in Plymouth

2

There’s a rare chance to catch a screening of A Cottage on Darmoor with a live performance by Wurlitza at the Jill Craigie Cinema, Plymouth University.

buy us a coffee Take a break

The film, a tale of sexual jealousy reflecting the last days of silent movies and their transition into talkies, is considered something of a classic.

With the dramatic backdrop of Dartmoor reflecting the turbulent story, it’s fitting that the South West’s own Wurlitza group provide the live soundtrack in Plymouth.

Based in South East Cornwall, the five piece Wurlitza have been adding their own special soundtracks to silent films since 2006.

Wurlitza call A Cottage on Dartmoor by Anthony Asquith ‘a thriller of love, jealousy and hairdressing’. And they will be releasing a CD for their soundtrack in spring 2019.

You can catch a live accompaniment of the film at the Jill Craigie Cinema, Plymouth University on March 15 at 7.30pm.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...