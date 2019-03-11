More RTS media bursaries to help you get into the industry

4

From glamorous award ceremonies to lively debates, the RTS embraces all aspects of television, and is open to anyone with an interest in the medium, says The Royal Television Society blurb. To that end they offer a shed load of media bursaries, that have just gone to two shed loads to help people who don’t have shed loads of cash get into the industry.

And for the first time, not only will applications be open to individuals starting their course of study in 2019, but also to students who began their degree in 2018.

More media bursaries available

It’s even better news if you’s studying in Scotland. There will be 10 additional bursaries each year for students studying in Scotland, funded by STV.

STV will also provide mentors for bursary students and internship opportunities at STV News, STV Productions and STV Digital. STV join All3Media, Disney and the Steve Hewlett Memorial Fund, who also contribute to the bursary schemes.

Household income eligibility

The RTS offers two mentor-led bursary schemes for eligible applicants from a household with a total income of £25,000 or below for the Television Production and Journalism bursary and £30,000 or below for the Technology bursary.

More subjects

The Television Production and Journalism bursary is for individuals studying, or about to study, television or film. For the first time this year applications will also be accepted from students wishing to study a ScreenSkills accredited higher national diploma. The Technology bursary accepts applications for Computer Science, Engineering and Electronic Engineering courses and for the first time this year Physics and Mathematics students may also apply.

Mentor support

In addition to the financial contribution, the students receive RTS membership and are paired with an industry mentor providing invaluable support throughout their studies.

Summer Tour

The Technology bursary students have the invaluable opportunity to take part in a ‘Summer Tour’ of the industry, visiting nine television and broadcasting infrastructure companies including BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Youview, Virgin Media, Arqiva, STV and The IET.

‘Opportunities that would otherwise be inaccessible’

Florence Watson, Bursary Recipient 2014, said: “Applying to the RTS bursary before university was one of the best decisions I ever made. The mentoring and support I have received, both at university and since graduation has provided me with opportunities that would otherwise be inaccessible.

“The financial reward allowed me to buy a camera and take internships that I won’t have been able to afford without the help of RTS. I am now working full time as a script editor on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks something I never thought achievable before university.”

RTS applications close on June 30, 2019. Find out more and apply.

top image: Florence Watson, 2014 RTS Bursary recipient

