Craft Cinema explore Exe medieval site for Mikrofest screening

Films you’ve never seen, in places you’ve never been, intrigue the Craft Cinema people, who explore cinema and geography throughout the country. Their next pop up is at the atmospheric medieval Exe bridge as part of the city’s Mikrofest.

Exe bridge

The medieval ‘Exe bridge’ is an atmospheric ruin, marooned in our 21st Century City. Almost abandoned. But still ours to explore and play with.

Artisan cinema

A selection of beautiful, thought-provoking films, some short, some long, has been promised in the artisan cinema, featuring local and international artists and filmmakers.

Unusual and interesting

‘We play with cities,’ they say, ‘finding unusual and interesting places to screen,’ which is an excellent way to explore your geography and interact with your space. It’s a kinda more thoughtful, sedate, observation form of parkour for cinemaphiles.

But if you want some physical activity, maybe you could rub your chin during the screening, or pace up and down afterwards.

And it’s not just eye-opening, unusual locations or the atmosphere of the venue or the quality of the films that will get your brain bubbling.

More than just a movie

‘We create conversations,’ they say. ‘By programming amazing beautiful films that most people haven’t seen and inviting speakers and artists to help us deliver more than just a movie.’

Bespoke cinema experience

Craft Cinema organiser David Salas has form in unusual screenings. He’s been making bespoke cinemas in Devon since 2009, previously as PUNY GODS! and consulting on the subject for the London Film School & The University of Exeter’s MA in International Film Business since 2013.

And as a filmmaking David has explored place, location and time. And his screenings have always created a buzz.

Craft Cinema at Mikrofest: The Medieval Exe Bridge takes place on Saturday 16 March 2019, from 6-9pm Dress for the weather. Check out the event.

Poster design by Adi Stone

