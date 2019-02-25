A season of Japanese cinema in Exeter

0

This March, the Exeter Phoenix’s independent cinema, Studio 74, welcomes back The Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme for a series of six screenings offering you the chance to experience Japan through cinema.

What’s more, there’s also a pre-film dining experience on offer, so you can enjoy a specially prepared Japanese meal plus your cinema ticket for just £15. Director Yukiko Mishima will also be heading to the city for a special Q&A after the screening of her film Dear Etranger.

This year’s season, People Still Call It Love, focuses on passion, affection and destruction in Japanese cinema. From comedy to tear jerking stories and sometimes embracing more complicated emotions, love is explored in a variety of cinematic narratives and voices, reflecting the time and society in which the feeling exists. But to what extent can emotion affect human behaviour and does Japanese cinema explore love in a way no other culture can?

buy us a coffee Take a break

Three Stories Of Love and Good Stripes offers a glimpse into the microcosm of relationships in Japanese society. Born Bone Born is a humorous exploration of an indigenous tradition on the island of Okinawa. Her Love Boils Bathwater and Dear Etranger explore the difficulties in created a united family. An in a spectacular live-action adaptation of Ryohei Saigan’s bestselling manga series, Destiny: The Tale Of Kamakura sees a mystery writer embark on an epic journey to find his missing bride.

Showing Times

· Three Stories Of Love: Wed 6 Mar | 7.30pm

· Born Bone Born: Sun 10 Mar | 1pm

· Her Love Boils Bathwater: Wed 13 Mar | 7.30pm

· Good Stripes: Sun 17 Mar | 1pm

· Destiny: The Tale Of Kamakura: Wed 20 Mar | 7.30pm

· Dear Etranger + director’s Q&A: Wed 27 Mar | 7pm

The season has been made possible with major support from Japan Airlines, The Great Britain Sasakawa Foundation and Yakult and with sponsorship in kind from The Okinawa Film Office.

Tickets to Studio 74 cost £7 or £5 for under 25s. Explore Studio 74’s full film programme and take advantage of our 3 films for £18 multi-buy deal.



Tickets and more information can be found by visiting Exeter Phoenix’s website or by calling the venue’s box office on 01392 667080.

Here’s what was on offer last year for you to compare and contrast

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...