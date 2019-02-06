D&CFilm

Snuggle up at the cinema for your Valentine’s Day film date!

Dinner and a movie = classic date night. You sit in the dark, maybe have a cuddle and then you both have something to talk about afterwards over dinner and a glass of bubbly. That’s the beauty of a Valentine’s Day film date… or any film date, really.

Valentine’s Day film offers

This Valentine’s season Exeter Picturehouse is providing all the components to a perfect night out with the apple of your eye with a selection of classicly romantic films, decadent shareable pizzas, and add some sparkle with two glasses of Prosecco for £9.

Classics

On Sunday 10 February, Picturehouse’s regular Vintage Sundays strand pulls back Cupid’s bow with a rare revival of Breakfast At Tiffanys which sees Aubrey Hepburn at her most enchanting in the 1961 adaptation of Truman Capote’s classic novella.

Mesmerising

Thursday 14 February sees Patrick Swayze and ‘Baby’ (Jennifer Gray) having the time of their lives in the coming of age romance Dirty Dancing, and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is back with a mesmerising love story in his cinematic adaptation of James Baldwin’s If Beal Street Could Talk from February 14th.

Renowned crooner [?] William Shakespeare is also back big screen style in Kenneth Branagh’s All Is True for a sobering look at the Bard’s bittersweet swansong.

All Is True from Fri 8 Feb

If Beale Street Could Talk from Thu 14 Feb

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Sun 10 Feb, 13.00

Dirty Dancing Thu 14 Feb, 20.45

