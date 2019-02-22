Film commissions of £4,000 to support South West filmmakers

62

South West filmmakers can get to dip their filmy hands in a pot of £4,000 to pull out some filmmaking support.

In the annual Exeter Phoenix film commissions, for films which will premiere at the city’s Two Short Nights, South West filmmakers can apply for a slice of the £4,000 pie.

Funding pie

That pie is made up of two awards for £1,500 to support the creation of two Short Film Commissions (10-12 mins), and two awards of £500 will support two Micro Film Commissions (3 mins).

Every genre

If you’re concerned your film idea won’t fit, then trouble ye not, every genre of film will be considered, including documentary, drama, animation, experimental, and everything in between.

Artist support

By watching this from the sidelines, it’s the process that proves to be the real talent-value skill and vision-based journey. But don’t take our word for it. Luke Hagan, the Exeter Phoenix’s digital programme co-ordinator told D&CFilm: “Offering artist support is a vital aspect of what we do, and we believe that short film can play an important role in reflecting our culture and giving people a voice.

“We look forward to helping filmmakers develop new skills as part of this scheme.”

Two Short Nights premiere

The finished films will premiere at Two Short Nights Film Festival, which takes place at Exeter Phoenix from 27-29 November 2019.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday 28 February, so act fast if you are interested in applying. For more information and to apply, head over to Two Short Nights Film Festival website.

The commissions have helped produce a shed load of super films and been party to launching and enhancing many a career, while offering some wonderful viewing on the way. Take a trip down our memorable coverage of Two Short Nights to see what we mean.

