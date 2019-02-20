Maiden | Inspirational doc with Q&A on Int Women’s Day

3

You’d think that sexism had seen its day. We’re surprised it made it out of the crater that did for the dinosaurs. Sporty sea story Maiden is the documentary of skipper Tracy Edwards and her all-women team in the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. The film is getting a satellite Q&A for International Women’s Day at the Exeter Picturehouse.

‘What I love most about Maiden is that it’s not a hagiography of Edwards,’ says Matt Goldberg on Collider.

Instead the film is a two-stranded warts ‘n’ all tale about skipper Tracy and the all-women team.

Inspirational

Maiden is a straightforward documentary. But that doesn’t make it any less inspirational.

Tracey ran away to the sea to escape an abusive step father as a teen and found a love of sailing. With dollops of determination, the 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

Chauvenism

Here’s a bit more of the story: Tracy’s dream met opposition on all sides: her male competitors thought an all-women crew would never make it; the chauvinistic yachting press took bets on her failure; potential sponsors rejected her, fearing they would die at sea and generate bad publicity.

Shock

But Tracy refused to give up: she re-mortgaged her home and bought a second-hand boat, putting everything on the line to ensure the team made it to the start line. With the support of her remarkable crew, she went on to shock the sport and prove that women are the equal of men.

Q&A with Tracy Edwards

To celebrate International Women’s Day, the Exeter Picturehouse is asking you to join for a Live Q&A with Tracy Edwards, the skipper of Maiden. The Q&A will be broadcast live across the UK and Ireland via satellite.



Maiden with the Q&A is at the Exeter Picturehouse on Thursday 7 March, 6pm.

