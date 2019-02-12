3 giveaways with Burning at the Exeter Phoenix

2

Burning, a mystery drama ‘that is so much more than your usual thriller’, is putting some of that ‘much more’ up front at the Exeter Phoenix with 3 giveaways. As if you need enticing to a film that lit up the Cannes Film Festival.

The South Korean thriller is based on a Haruki Murakami short story. Wendy Ide in the Guardian summed it up as ‘chilling and brilliant’. And the Peter Bradshaw-penned review from Cannes 2018 concluded ‘This is a gripping nightmare.’ (That’s after he’s told you a sizeable chunk of the plot.)

And that sense of the overall unnerving nature of the Lee Chang-dong directed flick is down to performances, look and sound of Burning.

Which is just as well, because the Exeter Phoenix is offering the book containing the short story the film is based on, a film soundtrack, and a poster. A feast for nearly all of the senses. But you get to watch the film, too.

buy us a coffee Take a break

To enter this exciting raffle, all you have to do is buy a ticket (book and poster) or head the Exeter Phoenix Instagram stream to be in for the soundtrack.

Here are a few more deets on the prizes:

Book : The Elephant Vanishes – short story collection by Haruki Murakami (featuring ‘Barn Burning’ the short story Burning is based on!)

: The Elephant Vanishes – short story collection by Haruki Murakami (featuring ‘Barn Burning’ the short story Burning is based on!) Signed Film Poster – Murakami’s ‘Norwegian Wood’ signed by Jonny Greenwood (Lead guitarist and keyboardist of Radiohead)

– Murakami’s ‘Norwegian Wood’ signed by Jonny Greenwood (Lead guitarist and keyboardist of Radiohead) Film Soundtrack – a downloadable version of Burning’s original soundtrack created by film score mogul, Mowg.

Burning is on at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix from Friday, February 15 to Thursday, February 21. Head over to the site to check out the times and to buy your tickets.

And to catch some over film treats (we’re thinking more Q&A and screenings than prize draws), have a look at our February round-up.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...