D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

Home » 18th Two Short Nights calls for world class submissions

18th Two Short Nights calls for world class submissions

Two Short Nights Film Festival is one of the biggest dates in the Exeter’s creative diary. Organised by the Exeter Phoenix, the festival celebrates regional, national and international short films, and the people who make them. Filmmakers and film lovers alike can enjoy selected screenings, workshops, talks and creative sessions with industry professionals.

Take a break  buy us a coffee

2019 will be the festival’s 18th year of bringing world-class cinema to the South West, and take over Exeter Phoenix from November 27 – 29.

Nurturing new talent and new audiences

 

Speaking about the festival, Jonas Hawkins – Exeter Phoenix’s Digital & Film manager – said: ‘Through Two Short Nights were are proud to nurture new and emerging talent, share films we have commissioned, and introduce new audiences to the world of short film.’

Submit from the UK and beyond

Exeter Phoenix is now inviting submissions to the festival from filmmakers based in the UK and beyond. Submissions are sought from every genre including drama, animation, documentary, artists moving image, experimental film and music videos.

The early bird deadline for short film entries to the festival is March 31, with a final submissions deadline set for August 9.

Fancy seeing your film featured at this festival? Visit www.twoshortnights.com for more information on how to apply.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Donate to D&CFilm

£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: