Shextreme Film Tour: a celebration of women in adventure

The Shextreme Film Tour is bringing highlights of the Shextreme Film Festival to the South West, calling into Cornwall and Devon.

The Shextreme selections are packed full of firsts of films which are positively transforming the way real, diverse inspiring women are portrayed on screen and behind the lens in extreme sports and adventure.

South West Tour

Supported by the BFI’s Film Audience Network, the Shextreme Film Tour of the South West includes Thursday, 28 February at Lighthouse Cinema in Newquay, Tuesday, 5 March at the Exeter Phoenix and Wednesday, 6 March at The Poly in Falmouth.

Surf Girls Jamaica

It includes the world’s first cinematic tour of Surf Girls Jamaica. This award-winning documentary explores the empowering social impact of surfing, culminating in Jamaica’s first ever all-female surf contest.

‘Shextreme is here to recognise, support and celebrate Women in Adventure’s creative achievements.’

Dr Ruth Farrar, founder of Shextreme.

The film’s talented makers, Lucy Jane and Joya Berrow from The Right To Roam will be at each night of the tour for a Directors Q&A.

F-rated

The action-packed programme is proudly F-rated: directed by women featuring active women.

Shextreme Film Tour also exclusively showcases UK’s first Women of Colour longboarding crew in Hey Girl Dreamer’s Boarders without Borders bringing positive change alongside mountain biking through Iceland with Manon Carpenter and Monet Adams, weightlifting in Pakistan and multi award-winning snowboarding and surfing adventure film: a land shaped by women.

In need of a boost of inspiration so you can feel supercharged ready to take on the world? Join the Shextreme Film Tour for an uplifting and fun cinematic celebration of Women in Adventure!

For more information about Shextreme Film Tour, how to attend or get involved, head to shextreme.com or follow Shextreme on Facebook or Instagram.

Top image: Surf Girls Jamaica: The Right To Roam

