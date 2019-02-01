February film round-up for Devon and Cornwall

0

A quick round-up of the films and special events that are taking place in Devon and Cornwall for the month of February. Some of the gems, one-offs, Q&As and discussions

Free Solo

1 February

The Poly

An added extra from The Poly, this screening is due to popular demand. But Free Solo isn’t a Lucas-inspired extra from that universe, but it is ‘out-of-this-world’. This ‘stunning, scary and unflinching’ doc follows soloist climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope. And you thought ‘edge of your seat’ was thrilling.

French Film Festival UK

2 February – 6 February

Plymouth Arts Centre

There’s a strong argument to say we don’t have enough French Film Festivals anymore. They used to be 10 a centime, but in this ever-changing world, it’s refreshing to know that some still value a bit of French film magic. With films including Woman Up!, Dany/Mon Ket, and Rock ‘n’ Roll, this is a great opportunity to get your Gallic fix. (Plus there’s a festival pass for all three films)

A Private War + satellite Q&A [F-Rated]

4 February 2019

The Barn, Dartington

Rosamund Pike plays rebellious, driven, determined (and some would say ‘difficult’) war correspondent, Marie Colvin, as she and photographer Paul Conroy (Jamie Dornan) go to the frontline to give voice to the voiceless. The screening will include ‘a live satellite Q&A with Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan, Matthew Heineman and guests’.

Exhibition on Screen: Young Picasso

5 Feb – 17 Feb Director’s Q&A

Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix

A cinematic immersion into the world’s best-loved art is what Exhibition on Screen offer. And this time their sights are set on the Young Picasso. For such a wide-ranging and significant career, this is very much getting in on the ground floor and finding out where all those influences grew from: Malaga, Barcelona and Paris. And skips from Blue to Rose periods to find out where Pablo is coming from.

All is True – satellite Q&A

6 February

Exeter Picturehouse

Kenneth Branagh directing Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen in this Ben Elton-penned tale about Shakespeare is enough to get a rumble in your puffling pants. But this is a play about Shakespeare’s final days as he’s living back in Stratford, dealing with the way he neglected his family, and is haunted by the death of his son. This screening will be followed by an exclusive satellite Q&A with director/actor Kenneth Branagh and writer Ben Elton.



Hale County This Morning, This Evening

6 February

The Barn, Dartington

‘One of the most essential documentary releases of the year’ says the blurb. And you can’t help but be swayed by the poignancy of the lives of two young ‘African American men from rural Hale County, Alabama, as one attends college and the other becomes a father’. It’s a thoughtful connection of real life, history and uneasy racial tensions that shapes lives in the US.

Inside Peace + Q&A

7 February

The Poly

‘An inspiring film with a message for everyone!’ is exactly what everyone needs. This is a documentary following three people in Dominguez State Jail in San Antonio, Texas. The film watches their progress through the Peace Class – a non faith-based improvement programme. Inner-strength, self-worth in the face of the everyday and their situation. After the screening you can chat to panelists from the Peace Education Programme.

Bergman – A Year in a Life

9 February, 10 February, 13 February

Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix

This is a film site, so of course we’re going to highlight a film about Ingmar Bergman. Especially when it promises to expose the ‘darker, less well-known side to one of the most famous directors in world cinema’. The year in question is 1957 and focuses on the two films, four plays plus the turbulent private life of the director.

Breakfast at Tiffanys

10 February

Exeter Picturehouse

It’s a curious, comfortable, yet oddly edgy world in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which is always worthwhile checking out. If it weren’t for the charm of Audrey Hepburn, Holly Golightly could easily be insufferable. But it’s the directing of Blake Edwards that has the faintest whiff of a dark world in the technicolour lightness. Watch, enjoy and thank goodness they didn’t make a sequel.

A Deal With The Universe + Q&A

12 February

This is a special preview screening with a director Q&A of the intimate, personal story of how director Jason Baker came to give birth to his child. With archive footage and video diaries A Deal With The Universe is an insight into relationships, gender identity and parenthood.

Romeo + Juliet

14 February

The Poly

A Valentine’s Day outing for the Baz Luhrmann’s eye-popping, ear-jangling take on star-crossed lovers. Just remember, the literal ending is a metaphor for all romantic relationship, ever… On the bright side, its a fab cast (featuring John Leguizamo as Tybalt).

Close Encounters of The Third Kind

16 February

The Poly

Close Encounters of The Third Kind taught a generation how to eat mashed potato and dance with their hands while introducing them to Francois Truffault and Jean Michel Jarre. This special screening will have a light show and ‘The Poly will be transformed into the first laser enhanced cinema in the UK!’

Random Acts South West Showcase

20 February

Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix

Buckle up for a crackin’ selection of bold and creative shorts from young artists reflecting ‘the mosaic of contemporary life in England’. The filmmakers are aged between 16-24, and this recent work from the Random Acts series is presented by the Calling the Shots people. Expect documentary , comedy, artists film to dance and spoken word.

The Yukon Assignment + Q&A

20 February

The Barn, Dartington

Chris Lucas and actor father Niall take to canoe down Canada’s breath-taking Yukon river. And this is a documentary about taking a breath, with family, with the world, with the environment. The screening will be followed by a chat from Devon adventurer Paul Mitchell, who directed Dynamic Adventures. He will talk about a similar expedition he ran down the Yukon in 2014.

Capernaum

22 February

Exeter Picturehouse

Capernaum is a tribute to the human spirit, is what we wrote, check it out. There’s always room to work those empathy muscles, and this is a story of surviving in tough conditions in the Lebanon .





The Wrecking Season + Q&A

25 February

The Poly

The Wrecking Season ‘is an expression of Cornwall’s place in the Atlantic community’. Written and narrated by Nick Darke and filmed and directed by Jane Darke, this is essential for anyone who wants to understand the Gulf Stream and what it brings across the Atlantic: seeds, hardwoods, fisheries tags. It was first broadcast in 2005 on BBC. The screening will be followed by a talk on Plastic Pollution and a Q&A session with Jane Darke.

Wax Print + Q&A

27 February

Studio 74, Exeter Phoenix

Don’t you just love it when cultural organisations join forces to enhance their offering. This screening is in association with the Criminal Ornamentation: Yinka Shonibare curates the Arts Council Collection exhibition next door at RAMM. ‘A riot of colour and pattern, this intriguing exhibition includes eye-popping art ranging from film to fashion and ceramics to sculpture,’ says the blurb.



In Wax Print ‘documentary-maker Aiwan Obinyan sets out to explores the story of how one fabric came to symbolise a continent, it’s people and their struggle for freedom.’

Destroyer [F-Rated]

26, 27 February

The Barn, Dartington

Directed by Karyn Kusama this is Nicole Kidman on a moral and existential odyssey as an LAPD cop. Full of darkness, demons and dealing with the past.





Magic Medicine + Discussion

28 February

The Barn, Dartington

The magic in mushrooms might be to do with mental health. The question posed, is can magic mushrooms cure depression. Filmmaking Monty Wates follows the medical trials to see if that’s the case. It’s an intimate documentary about mental health, medicine and taboos. Discussion panel to be confirmed.

RBG

28 February

The Poly

This is all about The Notorious RBG, aka Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Not only is it a story of a woman who fought to bring women into what was a male world, but it also highlights just how ridiculously sexist that world was… is. Plus there’s this knee-knocking quote: “All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks”.

If you’ve got an event you’d like to be included in our round-up, drop us a line.

