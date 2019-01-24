Alix Taylor, connecting with creatives in the South West

0

After two-and-a-half years as the Digital Programme Coordinator at the Exeter Phoenix, Alix Taylor has a new role in film in Bristol covering the whole of the South West. We caught up with her on her final day – yes, we are that intrusive – to ask about her time there and what next.

“It’s been really enjoyable,” says Alix. “I’m really sad to leave because everyone here is so lovely to work with.” We’re sure the rest of those Phoenix folk are blushing at this.

She describes the flexibiliy of the digital programmer role, which could be one of the reasons the Phoenix provides such a unique offering.

Two Short Nights

And she’s really proud of the way the Exeter Phoenix’s Two Short Night short film festival has developed.

“This year was potentially one of the most successful years we’ve had in terms of the festival itself,” says Alix.

“It felt like a really good environment and the commissions themselves were high-quality and amazing, engaging stories with diverse narratives.

“It was really nice to see them come together and see what we can produce in terms of developing new talent here in Exeter.”

Filmmaking community

That development will increase, says Alix, as Exeter gets more connected to the South West generally through the Film Hub and the BFI.

Exeter and Devon has a really good film community, just not a very visible one, which is where initiatives like the Filmmakers Lab come in, she says.

“Not only do you get to see each other and meet other filmmakers, but then you also get to be a bigger presence,” says Alix. And that presence will come into its own when bigger productions come knocking for talent. That’s the plan.

At the Phoenix she’s been surprised at the filmmakers’ willingness to engage and that she found such a strong community of filmmakers.

“The fact people have stayed here, have stayed connected and enjoy being here; and they respond to what’s happening and the enthusiasm they show is really encouraging and it’s good to see that’s still thriving,” says Alix.

Alix is is moving onto a role that will see her engaging with film and filmmaking throughout the South West.

Calling The Shots

It’s with Calling The Shots, who are a production company based in Bristol who run a lot of outreach and community-based film production, but also have a commercial angle.

Calling The Shots collaborated on the Channel 4 Random Acts season – approximately 72 short films broadcast on Channel 4, made by 16 to 25-year-old filmmakers.

They are now working on a new commissioning scheme with the BBC and the Arts Council, which is going to be called New Creatives. They will develop 36 short films, 60 audio works and 4 immersive works over 2 years.

Calling the Shots will be managing that for the South West; Tyneside will be responsible for the North; Screen South organising the South apart from London; the ICA doing London; with Rural Media doing the Midlands.

In the South West the programme will be delivered in Falmouth, Exeter, Bristol, Swindon, and Bridgewater.

“It will be fairly well spread in terms of how people will be able to access training and production support,” says Alix.

So keep on the look out of Alix Taylor as she pops up throughout the South West.

