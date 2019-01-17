D&CFilm

Among Us, a horror that comes face-to-face with evil

“For shits and giggles, let’s say evil exists,” says ‘crazy science lady’ Nancy Argyle in the crowdfunder teaser for Among Us, a new psycho horror.

From what we can gather Among Us is more of the former than the giggles.

Science teacher Nancy and husband move into country house that was left to her in her late father’s will. It’s situated in a bleak and isolated village.

And if the horror of being a teacher isn’t bad enough (performance-related pay in the post-Gove education system), Nancy is troubled by evil.

It’s an evil that she believes is enveloping the house. All the while her relationship with her husband is breaking down.

Among Us sees director Grace Fox and team join forces again with Emma Spurgin Hussey (Nancy) and Rory Wilton (Eddie).

Their previous outing was with Serpentine, a film that explored love, loss and grief within a family setting.

And it’s that setting – the husband / wife dynamic being stretched and strained by factors outside their control that looks like is being explored again in Among Us.

To get the film made the team have a crowdfunder. There’s a bunch of rewards for contributions from £5 to £150. With each donation gaining its own reward, from thanks, to credits to signed scripts, photos and more.

Pop over to the crowdfunder page to see more about the story, the actors, the filmmaking team and how you can help get it made.

