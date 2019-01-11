Actor with ‘subtlety and a diverse range of emotions’ required

0

Independent filmmakers are looking for an actor based in Exeter or the surrounding area for an upcoming short film.

The film is called UNO and it is a psychological drama that is set to be around 50 minutes long.

Although most of the film will be filmed in Exeter, they will also be filming in multiple locations around Devon, and all travel expenses will be compensated. And the filmmakers are looking to begin the shoot in February/ March

UNO story

The story follows the life of a poor music college student, Dominic, who receives a chance to achieve twice as much in his life after one day he finds himself split into two identical people: Dom and Nic.

They decide to dedicate themselves to different aspects of their life completely so that by the time they become one again they will have built a bright future for themselves. But can a person remove half of their life and retain just the other half without losing their identity or regretting their choice, even when it’s only a temporary arrangement? Can a person accept and survive living next to the physical manifestation of everything that they hate about themselves, everything that they fear they might become or wish they could become?

Complex role

Writer / director Liz Greenberg said: “I am looking for a male actor aged between 19 and 26 to play the main role of Dominic, which is a complex role that subsequently splits into two different roles (that stills need to be played by the same talent), so I am interested in people with the ability to act a diverse range of emotions with subtlety.

“Any experience with piano would be beneficial but is not strictly required.”

Liz has written and is directing UNO with Annie Bunce and Joe Gibbons.

Applicants should provide a couple of photos and a few words about themselves would be enough.

Anyone who is interested can contact Liz on Facebook, via email (liz7greenberg@gmail.com) or telephone (07398 661437)

