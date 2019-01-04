Sidewalk Stories: influential classic get a screening

0

Sitting as a homage to classic silent film plus an inspiration for an Oscar winner, Sidewalk Stories is getting an airing at the Barn, Dartingon.

Sidewalk Stories contains ‘physical grace, perfect timing and sly social commentary’, says the Independent Cinema Office.

Sidewalk Stories doesn’t just pay tribute to silent comedy, but also adds a major new chapter to it, they add.

Not only does it look back to classic silent flicks like Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid, Michel Hazanavicius as has also cited it as the inspiration for Michel Hazanavicius for his Oscar-winner The Artist.

And if you’re after hifalutin praise, look no further than the Slate review.

‘Lane [director Charles Lane] is able to make a number of points both sophisticated and, despite odds, damn funny about poverty,’ says reviewer Steve MacFarlane. He calls it ‘as emblematic a New York film as there is’.

Sidewalk Stories deserves to be seen by everyone [ICO]. ‘It’s also an essential title of the New Black Cinema that deserves to take its place next to Killer of Sheep and Do the Right Thing.’

The story follows a relationship between a surrogate father-figure and daughter after an act of violence on the street. There’s a touching closeness to the performances with the key roles played by director Charles and his own daughter.

Catch the Sidewalk Stories at The Barn, Dartington on Sunday, January 6. For tickets and times, check the Barn site.

