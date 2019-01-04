D&CFilm

Freedom through Football… and film… in the West Bank

‘We will share your story: Freedom through Football’, reads a picture in the trailer to Balls, Barriers and Bulldozers, which is at the Exeter Phoenix with a Q&A. We’d also add film to that.

Balls, Barriers and Bulldozers, the documentary of two women’s football teams’ tour of the West Bank, Palestine, is part of an evening of films plus chats at the Exeter Phoenix.

 

The evening is presented by The Easton Cowgirls, who took part in the tour of the West Banks with Republica Internationale from Leeds.

Also screening is Around the Wall: Bend it Like Bethlehem – A journey through women’s football in the West Bank.

This documentary film follows a group of women footballers from the UK and Germany on the ‘football trip of a lifetime to Palestine’.

With shared stories of soccer, life and everyday life on the West Bank, football marks a cultural touch-stone which brings people together.

The evening will consist of the two films and a question and answer session with two of the Cowgirls featured in the film.

Easton Cowgirls are a women’s football club based in Easton, Bristol, they are ‘always anti-fascist, always inclusive and always a shambles!’ And they are presenting the evening of Women’s Football in Palestine along with Devon Development Education.

Money raised from tickets sales will be split between Devon Development Education and projects in Palestine run by HIRN.

HIRN supports Palestinians with whatever they need to assist them to stay in their homes and peacefully resist the occupation. Be this transport to school, a new kindergarten, solar panels or fire extinguishers and first aid kits.

The screening plus Q&A takes place on Saturday, January 5. For times, tickets and more, pop over to the Exeter Phoenix site.

