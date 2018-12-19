Don Johnston video Rising grows organically in Sunrise forest

Google+ 0 0

Picture a summer sunrise. Now picture the summer Sunrise Festival with Don Johnston and Captain Flatcap with Mazrah and the tune Rising. Wait, you don’t have to picture it, the music video can do all that for you so you just have to plug in and enjoy the sound and vision.

It’s beautifully natural at the start with the woods and Mazrah’s vocals. Then Rising… well… rises into a chest-filling, body-grooving beat while keeping that essence of the mystical wood dancing on your earholes.

Fittingly for a video like this, the concept grew naturally

Organic development

“The way the video was put together was actually very organic in the end,” Don Johnston told D&CFilm.

“I initially wanted to record all the audio and put the video out more as a live session, one of my audio interfaces went down the day before the shoot so I spent a very tense day getting another make/model to do what I needed it to do.

“Sunrise Festival was the final chance last summer to shoot the video as everyone was in the same place.



“Once we got on site, Maz (lead vocals) Carol and Dave (Camera ops) spent a long time persuading me to ditch the live session idea and go for something much more artistic in the beautiful woods just next to the festival.

“I eventually gave in and I’m glad I did, I think the feel of the video suits the track.”

EP July

Rising is part of Don’s EP July, which took 10 months to make and was mastered using solar power. Each song is a collaboration, and features Electric Spank, Pattern Pusher, Chris Watts and Dill Master Fresh, along with the Captain Flatcap and Mazrah track. Pop over for a listen.

buy us a coffee Take a break

The concept of the album has a summer sheen of ambition. But justifiably Don Johnston is ambitious with both his sound and his vision.

He said: “I was planning to do a video for every tune I put out but it each video takes a lot of time as I edit them myself. I think I will aim to do one video per release.”

Sit back and enjoy the video for Rising.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...