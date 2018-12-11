Prepare for Production with the Filmmakers Lab

Google+ 0 0

The Filmmakers Lab in Exeter is holding a peer-to-peer session about preparing for production. Or as we like to say, ‘Peter Piper picked a peck of peer-to-peer preparing for production.’ Rolls of the tongue, ehh?

The Filmmakers Lab is a group of filmmakers who are working together to promote skills, opportunities and the whole South West region as a filmmaking hub.

The peer-to-peer sessions give people the opportunity to share their experiences, talk through some issues and perhaps offer some solutions.

buy us a coffee Take a break

They are ‘for members to talk about their own projects, discuss their challenges, successes and learning points and to get feedback and inspiration in a supportive and informal environment,’ say the Filmmakers Lab people.

This session will focus on pre-production.

The Filmmakers Lab is a membership organisation, but the friendly group of filmmakers invite anyone who is planning on working on a project to go along to contribute.

‘Our long-term ambition is to support a growth of regional filmmaking talent and increase the quality of locally produced films,’ they say.

‘Please bring along ideas, treatments, plans, schedules, budgets or other pre-production paperwork,’ they ask.

The peer-to-peer event takes place at the Exeter Phoenix on December 17. Book a spot (for members and non members alike).

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...