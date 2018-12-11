D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

Home » Prepare for Production with the Filmmakers Lab

Prepare for Production with the Filmmakers Lab

The Filmmakers Lab in Exeter is holding a peer-to-peer session about preparing for production. Or as we like to say, ‘Peter Piper picked a peck of peer-to-peer preparing for production.’ Rolls of the tongue, ehh?

The Filmmakers Lab is a group of filmmakers who are working together to promote skills, opportunities and the whole South West region as a filmmaking hub.

 

The peer-to-peer sessions give people the opportunity to share their experiences, talk through some issues and perhaps offer some solutions.

Take a break  buy us a coffee

They are ‘for members to talk about their own projects, discuss their challenges, successes and learning points and to get feedback and inspiration in a supportive and informal environment,’ say the Filmmakers Lab people.

This session will focus on pre-production.

The Filmmakers Lab is a membership organisation, but the friendly group of filmmakers invite anyone who is planning on working on a project to go along to contribute.

‘Our long-term ambition is to support a growth of regional filmmaking talent and increase the quality of locally produced films,’ they say.

‘Please bring along ideas, treatments, plans, schedules, budgets or other pre-production paperwork,’ they ask.

The peer-to-peer event takes place at the Exeter Phoenix on December 17. Book a spot (for members and non members alike).

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: