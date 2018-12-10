D&CFilm

Young South West filmmakers opportunity for touring show case

Young filmmakers in the South West are being called on to show their emerging talent for an hour-long screening.

South West Showcase

The eventual South West Showcase will be toured throughout the region at film festivals, venues, screenings. And if we know the film community, other unexpected events that arise – they are just so dedicated to getting that moving image moving.

And that region is BANES/Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Isles of Scilly, Isle of Wight, Somerset or Wiltshire.

Young filmmakers

So if you live in these areas, and you’re aged 16-19 you’re being called on to submit your flick.

Your film can be about anything and in any style. How’s that for a blank canvass? But it must be under 10 minutes in length and cannot feature any copyrighted music or images.

This opportunity is open to all young people aged 16-19 across the South West region.

‘Please note that if you are aged 17 and under, a parent or guardian will need to provide their details in order to give consent for you to participate,’ says the blurb.

Deadline

There is just one drawback, the deadline is December 14. So we’re hoping if you’re reading this, you’ve got something that’s pretty much ready to go.

You could always hop to it, or hope that there’s another opportunity just round the corner…

The South West Showcase is a collaboration between those fine film fans at the Exeter Phoenix, and the people at Into Films.

Pop over to the Exeter Phoenix for the application form.

image: Photo by Obregonia D. Toretto from Pexels

