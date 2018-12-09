Exeter horror pop up: Nightmare on Queen Street

Google+ 0 0

Strap on your scary boots, Exeter is set to be the venue for a free, underground horror film fest.

Nightmare on Queen Street

The Nightmare on Queen Street is a pop up cinema event at the Cavern in Exeter

‘Nightmare on Queen Street will combine food, drink and great decorations to bring a truly scary experience to Exeter,’ say the organisers.

Horror clobber

All you have to do is get in your horror clobber, pop down to the Cavern fill in a questionnaire and grab a free drink.

There’s a classic horror film quiz with prizes, food, drink and some of the world’s best horror shorts.

Scary shorts

Award-winning animated horror Other Lilly, directed by David Romero, will be one of said shorts. Along with another of his creepy films Midnight Snack.

Also screening is A Tap at the Window by directors Jimmy Ren and Jack Vang. Here’s the Indie Film Palace talking about it.

And what fun is a pit stop if it’s not haunted? Ask the Nightmare team, which is why they’re showing Stranded by Jimmy Ren.

Nightmare on Queen Street is organised by the horror lovers of the University of Exeter International Film Business Master’s programme.

Nightmare on Queen Street is at The Cavern, Exeter on 12 December at 7pm. Book our free ticket now! (They’ve said films start on the dot, so don’t be late or you might miss some of the chills.)

