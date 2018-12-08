Explore the culture of death at an Exeter screening event

Google+ 0 0

“In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes,” said Ben Franklin in the off-broadway Hamilton (it was cut in the final version, inevitably). With something so universal, the experience of death in other cultures has hardly been the key subject-matter of film get-togethers.

Death? You may ask… sure! We’ve seen a stonkingly eye-opening (yet ultimately depressing) film about tax, so why not death? The flicks could be stonkingly eye-opening (yet, ultimately uplifting).

Thoughtful, sensitive, thought-provoking

That’s exactly what the CinemaVale team have been getting up to. Sorting out a thoughtful, sensitive, thought-provoking set of films dealing with death.

“Our program is centered around death and how it is experienced in different cultures,” Tim Karsten told D&CFilm.

Concept and conversation

“Our aim is to bring together an audience who is interested in the concept and willing to engage in conversation about the subject after the films. We will be featuring short films exploring cultures from around the world.”

They do say the subject matter is challenging and sensitive, and that they will be handling it with the greatest of care.

‘Films have a magical ability to create conversation,’ they say. ‘We ask that you engage with respect and kindness in the face of a complicated topic with a spectrum of diverse opinions.

‘We hope to provoke thoughtfulness and connect on all the ways we view and experience death.’

CinemaVale

CinemaVale is a multi-cultural collection of top film thinkers and doers who are part of the University of Exeter International Film Business Master’s programme.

Let’s finish with another quote. Here’s Buddha: “Even death is not to be feared by one who has lived wisely.”

buy us a coffee Take a break

The programme will last about 50 minutes and takes place in Exeter on Tuesday, December 11 at 6pm in St David’s Church, Exeter.



Space is limited, so you are asked to please reserve a seat by contacting: es633@exeter.ac.uk

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...