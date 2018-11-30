Two Feet Tall: short film sets new high for modern fairy tales

Google+ 0 0

As far as modern fairy tales go, the charming short Two Feet Tall sets new highs. It’s a film that focuses entirely on feet but manages to tell a story of deft emotion. Now the almost silent film will put its toe into the international market with its internet release. We spoke to director Andy Robinson about how to give direction to feet, puddle wrangling, and making a movie with soul [sorry!]

“I got chatting with Wend Baker at Shooters in the Pub,” said Andy. Shooters in the Pub is a regular meeting of filmmakers at the Exeter Picturehouse – an offshoot of the film networking organisation Shooting People.

“She was telling me about the ideas she had for making films, and one was about a day in the life of a pair of shoes.”

A story told by feet

Andy was instantly attracted to the challenge: how to engage people in a story just through images of shoes and feet?

“We’re used to seeing expressive parts of a person’s body. Seeing a face; hearing a voice,” said Andy.

Two Feet Tall team: Left – right: Danl Tetley (Co-Producer), Andy Robinson (Writer/Director), Wend Baker (Two Feet Tall Creator/Writer)

Together with Wend and another local writer, Charlotte Vowles, the team created a story that told a narrative and stuck to the rules of not showing the actors’ faces.

“Every single shot is from the knees down,” said Andy. “Sometimes we see a hand come into shot and any dialogue is in the background.

Body language and silent film

Andy started exploring body language in film and turned to the greats of silent cinema. In particularly, he looked at Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin. He was trying to break down how they communicated through gesture, language and expression.

“The closest examples I could come up with in modern cinema would be Tom and Jerry cartoons and the maid,” said Andy. “And then ET, because of the height of filming.”

He used these examples as guides to how he would frame the images.

Director Andy Robinson with a dolly shot for Two Feet Tall. Photo credit: Jim Elton

“I had to invest in a pair of knee pads. I was on my knees for 90 per cent of the filming!” he said.

‘Puddle wrangler’

Two Feet Tall follows the character Two Feet as she faces the repeated daily grind: good things, bad things, harassment, disappointment. There’s a running gag with a puddle (manufactured through the ‘puddle wrangler’). Ending in a final epiphany.

“The real surprise of the film was how much expression you can get through just the body language of people’s feet,” said Andy.

The actress who plays Two Feet is Becky Dobson – credited as Becky Louise Rich.

Finding the right shoes

A lot of the characterisation was finding the right shoes for each role. Key to getting that representation come alive was through the acting.

Andy had worked with Becky on previous project.

Becky Louise Rich on location for ‘Two Feet Tall’ – preparing for a take. Photo credit: Jim Elton

“I didn’t have a casting day where I saw people’s feet,” said Andy. Instead he focused on making sure the actor had a sense of the total presence of their body. Sometimes the movement was very subtle. But at other times the movements were more broad and comedic.

The score was vital. This was provided by Timo Preach. Again, Andy had worked with Timo before.

Two Feet Tall: a modern fairy tale

“We’d had a discussion about the kinds of music that might influence it. I see Two Feet Tall as a modern fairy tale,” said Andy. “It is grounded in realism, with a fairy tale edge. One of the films that we’d talked about as a touchstone was Amelie.”

Timo’s delightful score conveys the narrative and heightens the ‘inner journey’. And the surprising sounds feature hand-claps, electronic music, a drum machine, a cello and even a glass marimba.

Andy story boarded the short film – something which was a really valuable time-saving and organisational tool. He also blocked out a number of shots with Danl Tetley doubling as Two Feet, giving a complete idea of the short during the piecemeal filming.

With its timeless old-fashioned charm, Two Feet Tall has gone down well with audience, bagging two top South West audience awards, as the Plymouth Film Festival (now Rebel) and at the Cornwall Film Festival.

A feel-good movie

“Two Feet Tall is a feel-good movie, and it doesn’t apologise for that,” said Andy. That, and the lack of language give the film a real international feel. The universality of which will be enhanced by the internet release.

The experience of a film focusing on feet has left a lasting effect for Andy.

“I would pay a lot more attention to body language,” he said. “I’m interested in shots that convey emotion and character that don’t necessarily involve the face head on. Perhaps to get a sense of filming someone from behind or in silhouette. It’s made me think more about the shape of someone, their poise, their attitude. And how you can convey a lot of your narrative non-verbally.”

Expect to see that approach next manifest itself in Andy’s next flick, a tantalising sci fi story.

