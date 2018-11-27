Google+ 0 0

The Knockout is a kickboxing feature film being shot in Devon. As well as a gritty, emotional drama, the movie aims to promote women in film, and push the South West as a filmmaking venue. To that end it’s looking to raise £30k in a crowdfunding campaign.

The £30,000 is to create a proof of concept short film to put in front of investors to raise funds for the full feature.

A proof of concept is a short version of the feature to give investors a taste of what their money will go towards.

“The Knockout is an important film for me,” said director Philippa Waddell.

“As a first-time female feature director, not only do I want to give our two leading ladies a voice and cover their journey, but I also want to highlight female fighters, metaphorically and physically.”

Philippa has years of experience as producer and director in Television, TV commercials and digital content.

‘Making local global’

But then scrolling through The Knockout crowdfunder you can see a whole wealth of experience. An Oscar even pops up its shiny gold head (alongside Glenn Freemantle for sound editing and sound design).

They also have a mission statement of ‘making local global’, highlighting their focus on the South West as a filmmaking hotspot.

The producers, director and director of photography are local and will be using a local crew.

World Champion Christi Brereton

And ‘our lead character is being trained by Okehampton based two times World Champion Christi Brereton,’ says The Knockout team. Christi is offering 1-2-1 training sessions as an incentive for supporting the film.

‘We are in talks with Netflix, Amazon and Apple regarding distribution,’ they say.

The Knockout story is one of strength and vulnerabilty, toxic relationships of burgeoning friendships.

Get a full rundown of the synopsis, team and the other perks that are on offer. Support the making of The Knockout feature in Devon

