Movie podcast Duke of Ted free-film discussion and debate

Which movie podcast to pick, there are plenty out there, so how do you choose? One that pricked our eary interest for its free-fire bonhomie was Duke of Ted. The dukes themselves are just good ole boys… fighting the system like modern day Robin Hoods. We caught up with Ben Rothwell to find what makes the Duke of Ted tick.

D&CFilm: What is Duke of Ted?

Ben Rothwell: Duke Of Ted is a free-fire podcast that tumbles through discussions of films and film related topics.

D&CFilm: Who’s involved?

Ben Rothwell: There’s Peter; a film blogger with the greatest knowledge of all things highbrow this side of the Thames. Jordan; ex-writer for DVD Monthly (his review’s on the case of the documentary ‘The King Of Kong’!) and blockbuster expert. And myself, Ben; cinema worker/ projectionist/ marketing type with a penchant for… well, anything good.

D&CFilm: Why do you do it?

Ben Rothwell: We’re film geeks, it’s in our nature to go on rambling discussions about the shirt collar designs of the crew in ‘Alien’, why we love certain onscreen aperture sizes over others and whether or not Tarrantino’s career has gone from strength to strength.

I used to co-host a film show on Phonic Radio that went out once a month. It was great fun but it was set up as a ‘sensible’ production with regular slots, features and always stuck to the game plan.

The idea of an off-the-cuff show that’s free to meander wherever the mood takes had great appeal. That said, we do always have one or two themes that we circle round on each show.

Plus we’ve started recording alternative film commentaries, snappily (and possibly copyright infringing) titled ‘Duke Of Ted Talks’.

We know each other through a local film quiz and when Jordan suggested we start a podcast, I think we all jumped at it.

D&CFilm: What’s the significance of the name of the movie podcast?

Ben Rothwell: We had several others shortlisted but on the day of our maiden voyage recording, it hadn’t occurred to us to check to see if these names were already in use – they were and we needed to introduce ourselves.

Duke Of Ted is what Ted of Bill & .. fame introduces himself as to the “royal, ugly dudes”. It was a throwaway suggestion (and the first name that hadn’t already been used) but we’ve grown fond of it.

D&CFilm: When can you catch it?

Ben Rothwell: We just reached our first anniversary of the show and we seem to be averaging about a show every fortnight, as and when we all happen to be available. We’re hoping and would all be keen to do more but it’s also good to have a new pool of material to discuss.

The show goes out on Soundcloud but we always share on our Facebook and Twitter accounts, both easily searchable!

D&CFilm: Why is Dazed and Confused the best movie of all time?

Ben Rothwell: I watched it endlessly as a young teenager and came back to it later in life, expecting it to have dated badly. It hadn’t! There’s a great rhythm and energy to it.

I don’t think it’s any surprise that it launched several careers – there were some great roles for fresh actors to flesh out and showcase their talents with. I’ll always watch any film that director Richard Linklater brings out. There’s an unpolished honesty to his films that’s refreshing.

There are undoubtedly “better” films out there, artistically, technically, etc but D&C is my desert island film that I can still watch very happily and may never tire from. A rare feat for a film.

Our first alternative commentary was for Dazed And Confused so for the full story on why it’s so great, tune into the show!

Catch the movie podcast Duke of Ted on Soundcloud

Here’s the latest Dukes of Ted at time of going to press, where, among other things, they talk about Evelyn.

