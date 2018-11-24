Newlyn film fest calls for films for 3-day festival in 2019

Google+ 0 0

The Newlyn film fest is calling for films as it sets to weigh anchor for its 2019 three-day festival.

More accurately called the Newlyn International Film Festival, the festival found its home at the extreme South West. And from such a vantage point, not surprisingly it looks both internationally and locally.

The 2018 Newlyn film festival saw entries from all over the world. Plenty of directors, filmmakers and fans attended to enjoy the creative offerings in a unique location with a tradition of visual arts.

“The quality of the films last year was superb,” the NIFFers (Newlyn International Film Festival people) told D&CFilm.

“We are keen to promote Cornish filmmakers and directors, and including films made about Cornwall.”

They also want to encourage film students from Cornwall to submit their work.

NIFF mission

The mission of the Newlyn Film Festival is to raise the profile of filmmaking within the South West and to support local filmmakers through networks and recognition.

This year the 2019 NIFF promises to be a much bigger event with workshops, talks, two screens, a festival party and an award ceremony.

The 2019 festival will be a three-day event at the Acorn Theatre in Penzance from April 5 to 7.

Newlyn film fest submissions

The festival is now open for submissions and the Newlyn film fest is calling on filmmakers to submit their films.

There are seven categories.

Animation

Student

Fiction

Documentary

Poetry

Scriptwriting

Cornwall films, films made by Cornish filmmakers or films set in Cornwall.

Films will be up for a cash prize and an award.

They’ve already lined up two documentaries for 2019.

Director Henry Irving Scott will give a talk and show his film of Tin Pan Alley the history of recorded music in Denmark Street London. Henry bagged the Best Documentary Film award at the Portabello International Film Festival, in London,

And Tim Smithies of Carn to Cove will be showing his documentary film Tommies.

