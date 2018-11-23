Secret cinema from Mark Gatiss at Scandi Dartington event

Google+ 0 0

Secret Cinema is certainly that. We asked Mark Gatiss for a tantalising tidbit about his forthcoming hush-hush selection for Dartington’s Wonderland event.

Ok, so we Tweeted him all humble and conspiratorial like.:

“Without giving anything away, would it be possible for you give us a tantalising morsel about your #Wonderland Secret Cinema @DartingtonArts @Dartington for a tempting write-up on our film site?”

And so far he’s stayed schtum. (We’ll keep our ears close for any whispers… ok, we’ll just check our twitter.)

Secret Cinema at Dartington

What we can tell you is there’s a Mark Gatiss Secret Cinema event at Shippon Square, Dartington Hall Estate on December 1.

The ‘audience will be met by a white rabbit amid objects of desire made by 60 Devon contemporary craftspeople in the Shippon, home of the original 1950s Devon Guild of Craftsmen exhibition.

‘They will be led past poetry, street food and the tiniest gin palace in the world, all the way to his Secret Cinema.’

But expect something informed and well-considered.

Mark’s History of Horror documentary on the BBC has been one of the highlights of the past few years for us at D&CFilm. With such an infectious enthusiasm and encyclopedic knowledge, it had us hooked. And reminded us of our own Ashley Thorpe (who, incidentally, worked with a colleague of Mark’s in his Borely Rectory flick).

Wonderland weekend

The event itself is part of Dartington’s Wonderland long weekend from Thursday, November 28 to Sunday, December 2. It is just one of the ‘Scandinavian-themed free Christmas makers market on the Dartington estate’. There are workshops and all kinds of Scandi fun going on.

And don’t forget the Mark Gatiss film event, surely that’s all the allure you need. It takes place at a secret venue…shhh…meet in The Shippon Square at 7.30pm on December 1. Get your tickets

