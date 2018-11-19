Devon Star Wars model under fire from council

Google+ 0 11

A Devon Star Wars model, peeking over the hedges by the side of the A38 near Ashburton, is coming under fire from a council attack. But there’s a petition to save it.

The model should feel at home. Yoda creator Wendy Froud is at home on the wilds of Dartmoor (here’s more info about her at the Chagford Film Fest a few years back).

The model of the Imperial Scout Walker – an AT – ST Star Wars All-Terrain Scout Transport Walker is next to the A38. But Teignbridge Council wants it removed.

“It’s a bit of fun,” Paul Parker said.

“I wanted to do something that would create interest in Ashburton and maybe help get people to visit. It’s been a talking point in the two weeks it’s been up.

“It’s not doing any harm from what I can see but the council says it’s a fixed structure and it doesn’t have planning permission.

“I’m going to fight it. I’ll put in a retrospective planning application and if that fails I’ll make it mobile by putting wheels on it and moving it around.”

A ‘rebel alliance’

The petition to save the model is gaining momentum and has been dubbed a ‘rebel alliance’.

The model is made of steel and took welder-fabricator Dean Harvey 400 hours to create for his daughters four years ago, according to DevonLive.

“I made it as a den and slide for my daughters and put it in my garden. They’ve grown out of it now so I’ve loaned it to Paul.

“I’d say it cost around £4,000 to build. A wooden one sold for thousands a while ago so mine may be worth £10,000 to £12,000.”

Sign the petition to help save the AT – ST Star Wars All-Terrain Scout Transport Walker

