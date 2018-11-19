D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

Home » Devon Star Wars model under fire from council

Devon Star Wars model under fire from council

A Devon Star Wars model, peeking over the hedges by the side of the A38 near Ashburton, is coming under fire from a council attack. But there’s a petition to save it.

The model should feel at home. Yoda creator Wendy Froud is at home on the wilds of Dartmoor (here’s more info about her at the Chagford Film Fest a few years back).

promotion

The model of the Imperial Scout Walker – an AT – ST Star Wars All-Terrain Scout Transport Walker is next to the A38. But Teignbridge Council wants it removed.

“It’s a bit of fun,” Paul Parker said.

Devon Star Wars model

Take a break  buy us a coffee

“I wanted to do something that would create interest in Ashburton and maybe help get people to visit. It’s been a talking point in the two weeks it’s been up.

“It’s not doing any harm from what I can see but the council says it’s a fixed structure and it doesn’t have planning permission.

“I’m going to fight it. I’ll put in a retrospective planning application and if that fails I’ll make it mobile by putting wheels on it and moving it around.”

A ‘rebel alliance’

The petition to save the model is gaining momentum and has been dubbed a ‘rebel alliance’.

The model is made of steel and took welder-fabricator Dean Harvey 400 hours to create for his daughters four years ago, according to DevonLive.

“I made it as a den and slide for my daughters and put it in my garden. They’ve grown out of it now so I’ve loaned it to Paul.

“I’d say it cost around £4,000 to build. A wooden one sold for thousands a while ago so mine may be worth £10,000 to £12,000.”

Sign the petition to help save the AT – ST Star Wars All-Terrain Scout Transport Walker

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: