Transmission goes online after successful festival run

A premiere at the power film fest that is Fantasia in Montreal, followed by 90 other festival screenings world-wide, while picking up 12 awards, Transmission has had a pretty successful festival run. Now the film is going online to reach out to an even more worldly wide audience.

“We’re happy with what we’ve done,” said Transmission writing / directing team Varun Raman and Tom Hancock about their festival circuit stint.

The people on the way

The highlight of their experience is the people they’ve encountered along the way.

“We’ve met loads of really good filmmakers; really cool, exciting filmmakers. It’s strange how many there are out there.”

But they would do things differently for their next short, if they were to make another short film.

“The festival circuit is not the only option anymore, but we’re glad we took it,” they said. “And the festival run is getting shorter, just like theatrical windows.”

Transmission is getting its online release on November 14.

And they are ready to follow up that festival success. They have a TV pilot, a spec feature script, and a feature script that they’ve tied themselves to directing-wise, ready to go.

Epic qualities

They’d be hard pushed to follow up the lush style of Transmission and its epic qualities in another short.

Here’s the opening paragraph from their directors’ statement, so you can whet your appetite for the film:

Transmission was written during the height of the refugee crisis as a warning against the anticipated rise in British nationalism, which had been catalyzed by financial austerity and growing hysteria surrounding terrorism. We suspected people would sacrifice their freedoms on the basis of rousing narratives rather than facts. It’s easier to blame sections of society than to hold the elite accountable.

By their own admission Transmission is a fragmented, ambiguous film. And one of the benefits of going online is the responses to it they hope to receive.

“We love criticism – love even the worst things,” they say. “It’s been a divisive film, and that’s fine. It means a lot that it’s got a passionate response.”

Memorable

In fact, one of their aims was to make a film that people would be watch and remember. From the feedback they’ve received they managed that.

Along with the people, it was seeing a variety of films that made the festival circuit worthwhile. With the most memorably being their Fantasia experience, where they were able to watch a slew of films with the audience, seeing how they reacted to the variety of films on offer.

Vaun and Tom have also picked up a number of tips if they ever were to make a short film again.

“The number one lesson is to know how you’re selling the product at the very beginning. How are you going to tell the next person so they can tell the next person and interest them.”

But by and far their biggest ‘take away’ from the festival circuit is the people they’ve met on the way.

“We’ve met so many good festival contacts and programming contacts and volunteers,” they said. “So when we are making features we have a lot of good people to talk to and hear what they say.”

Get your eyeballs on Transmission and see what you think.

Read our interview with Tom and Varun about the making of Transmission.

