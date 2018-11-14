Give the love of cinema this Christmas with a special Picturehouse Gift

Google+ 0 0

Christmas is around the corner – the perfect time to nestle in to your local cinema with family or friends for some yuletide joy.

For cinema-lovers

As thoughts turn to Father Christmas lists and ideas to fill those stockings, the Picturehouse Online Gift Shop offers the perfect gift for the cinema-lovers in your life: a Picturehouse Membership or Gift Card.

Treat someone special with a Picturehouse Membership. What better gift than free cinema tickets as awards season peeks over the horizon?

Discounts and more…

A Picturehouse Membership also includes additional ticket discounts, 10% off food and drink plus lots more. As there’s no better time for sharing, consider Member Plus, which gives you eight free tickets, ticket discounts for guests and an additional Membership card for a significant other (maybe that’s you).

Members’ Bar and Rooftop Terrace

Go the extra mile and opt for a Picturehouse Central Membership, which includes access to the Members’ Bar and Rooftop Terrace in London’s most desirable cinema.

Why not give someone a special lazy weekend brunch, a Friday night out at the cinema or any Picturehouse experience they desire. Gift Cards can be used to pay for any items at all Picturehouse Cinemas.

Gift Cards to suit all budgets

Tickets, Membership, drinks, popcorn – the lot! The Online Gift Shop offers a range of Gift Cards to suit all budgets that can either be packaged and delivered to a postal address or sent electronically to you or a friend. There’s no need to sweat on those last minute purchase ideas.

