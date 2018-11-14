Evelyn: ‘an exposition of the taboos of mental health and male emotion’ | Exeter Picturehouse screening plus Q&A

Google+ 0 1

Evelyn, a documentary by Oscar-winner Orlando von Einsiedel (The White Helmets, Virunga), topped the Observer’s docs to watch out for in Charlie Phillips’ round up of the London film fest. It’s in Exeter, not only to screen but also with added engagement, including a live Q&A with members of the family and film crew, for this deeply personal, deeply affecting story.



How a family survives

Evelyn is the story of how a family survives the unthinkable. Fourteen years after the suicide of their son and brother, Evelyn, the family decide to walk the length of the UK and try to talk about him – something they had failed to do in over a decade.

An exposition of the taboos of mental health

This poetic feature documentary explores the fabric of grief and the longevity of love. Part quest film, part road-trip, part memoir, Evelyn is an exposition of the taboos of mental health and male emotion, and a tribute to our times.

“When my brother died, I buried the bad memories that surrounded his illness and death, but in doing so, I also began to forget the good memories of times I shared with Evelyn. None of us — my youngest brother, Robin, my sister Gwennie, or me — could bring ourselves to talk about what happened. It took thirteen years for me to be able to say my brother’s name again. The process of making the film — of walking, and talking about Evelyn and what happened — was hugely cathartic and has helped set us on the path to healing.”

Orlando von Einsiedel on CALM

The screening will feature a Q&A with members of the film team and family. And audiences will be invited on a “walk and talk” in the local area, starting out of the cinema doors at a later date (to be confirmed).

These walks are organised in partnership with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and The Ramblers.

Evelyn is at the Exeter Picturehouse with a Q&A (and possibly a walk after) on Sunday November 18, 3.45pm.



Tickets are available at the box office, by calling 0871 9025747 or by visiting our website at www.picturehouses.co.uk/cinema/Exeter_Picturehouse

