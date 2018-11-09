Classic crime shines in 1950s pop-up cinema at Greenway

Google+ 0 1

This December, a pop-up 1950s Christmas cinema is coming to Greenway, the holiday home of Agatha Christie now cared for by the National Trust.

There will also be an exclusive night at the movies and book signing with bestselling crime author, Sophie Hannah.

Cinema goers will be able to watch a collection of classic crime films in a 1950s-styled marquee at Christie’s Devon retreat.

Red carpet treatment

In the foyer, uniformed ushers will be selling popcorn, cold drinks and sweets, as well as souvenir programmes.

At the box office visitors can get their vintage ticket punched and then settle down in a red velvet cinema seat, or snuggle into a VIP Chesterfield sofa.

The films will be screened on selected dates from Saturday 8 December until Monday 31 December.

Golden age of cinema

Belinda Smith, visitor experience manager at Greenway, said ‘The 1950s were the heyday of Christie’s family holidays at Greenway and the golden age of cinema.

‘At Greenway we’ve pressed the pause button on time so that it stands still in the 1950s, when Agatha Christie and her family spent a lot of happy times here. This Christmas we’re recreating a 1950s family Christmas in the house, and styling the pop-up cinema with 1950s touches.’

Sophie Hannah, who has reunited the literary world with our most beloved Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, is the guest curator this year and has chosen her favourite crime films to be screened.

The films that made the final cut are:

North by North West (1959, Alfred Hitchcock): Saturday 8, Sunday 9 and Friday 28 December.

Twelve Angry Men (1957, Sidney Lumet): Friday 14, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 December.

Dial M for Murder (1954, Alfred Hitchcock): Friday 21, Saturday 22, Sunday 23 and Saturday 29 December.

Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993, Woody Allen): Monday 24 and Monday 31 December.

Orphan (2009, dir. Jaume Collet-Serra): Thursday 27 December

Bunny Lake is Missing (1965, Otto Preminger): Sunday 30 December

Sophie Hannah and the latest Hercule Poirot story

On Thursday 20 December, guests will be invited to join Sophie Hannah in the vintage marquee, where she will discuss her writing, the latest Hercule Poirot book, Mystery of the Three Quarters and her film choices for the cinema. Following this, a screening of Bunny Lake is Missing will be shown and the opportunity to have a signed copy of the book. Places are limited for this event, so booking is essential.

For full details on all film screening times and ticket prices at the pop up cinema, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/greenway or call 01803 842382. Booking is essential.

Greenway will be open 11am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays in December and daily 27-31 December. To book a parking space, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/greenway or call 01803 842382.

image: ©National Trust Images/Steve Haywood

(from a press release)

