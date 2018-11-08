Transition Town Totnes Film Festival is Visioning The Future with a focus on F-Rated films

Google+ 0 0

As 2018 marks the centenary of some women getting the vote in the UK, The Transition Town Totnes Film Fest is celebrating the achievements and struggles of women.

F-Rated

buy us a coffee Take a break

Over half the festival’s films have the F-Rating, a classification for any film directed, written or with significant women on screen in their own right.

F-Rating was created in 2014 by Holly Tarquini, the executive director of the

Bath Film Festival in England.

Raising awareness of gender equality

Inspired by that, Transition Town Film Festival is raising awareness of gender equality and female representation in films.

The festival aims to bring to the screen stories that address the systematic

crisis we are facing in the environment, climate change, social justice, economy, education and politics that are pertinent to Transition Towns.

Inspiring women

In addition to the films, there will be the opportunity to meet and participate in a Q&A with some of the directors. Inspiring women such as Anne Veh, one of the directors of Teach Me to be Wild, and Zoe Broughton, director of Power Trip: Fracking in the UK, will be talking at the festival.

As part of its Next Generation Programme, the festival will screen a series of short films directed by young filmmakers, aged 16 to 25 years old, who have engaged with the Transition Town themes.

Nine out of the thirteen short films carry the F-Rating.

List of the F-Rated Featured Films:

• Faces Places – Visages, Villages by Agnes Varda, JR

• Kedi by Ceyda Torun

• In our Hands by Jo Barker and Sylvie Plane

• The Worm is Turning by Hillary Bain and Asa Mark

• Teach me to be Wild by Rajesh Krishnan and Anne Veh

• What Tomorrow Brings by Beth Murphy

• Holding Up the Sky by Russ Pariseau

• The Messenger by Su Rynard

• Power Trip: Fracking in the UK by Paul O’Connor and Zoe Broughton

• The Barefoot Artist by Glenn Holsten and Daniel Trau

The Transition Town Totnes Film Festival runs from November 13 to 18. Check out times and tickets on the website

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...