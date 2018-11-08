Can film look into the future? the Transition Town Totnes Film Festival thinks so

Google+ 0 0

An array of new or rarely seen films about real power and with importance for lives and communities, about climate change, food, politics, environment, wildlife are the focus of the Transition Town Totnes Film Festival, Visioning the Future.

Visioning The Future

Visioning The Future is the fourth Transition Town Totnes film fest. For the first time, the festival is being held over five days at three cinemas.



At the Totnes Cinema there are three showings: Faces Places, Agnes Varda’s latest film and Ai Weiwei’s Human Flow, as well as a poetry, film and music event with Matt Harvey and jazz group Shadow Factory.

Plus there are free cafe style screenings of short films by the Next Generation.

The Barn Cinema at Dartington shows Bruce Parry’s Tawai as well as Albatross, revealing the effects of plastic on albatross chicks.

At the Civic Hall, The Worm is Turning charts the effects of chemical agriculture in India and In our Hands explores the idea of food sovereignty.

Disturbing the Peace follows the transformation of Israeli and Palestinian fighters, from soldiers to peace activists. Power Trip highlights how media and lobby groups shape the public perception of fracking.

UK premire of Sharkwater Extinction

Saturday evening honours the life of film maker & ocean conservationist Rob Stewart with Revolution followed by the UK premire of Sharkwater Extinction, which investigates the corruption of the pirate fishing industry.

Just 37, Rob died while making this film. His work highlights the environmental threats posed to the oceans & the world and the ways in which young people are helping to find solutions.

Over half the films are F-Rated

In the centenary year of some women getting the vote in the UK over half the films are F-Rated: a classification for any film directed or written by a woman.

What Tomorrow Brings observes one year at a girls’ school in an Afghan village. The Barefoot Artist chronicles Lily Yeh, a community artist in troubled areas. Nearer to home, 9 of our 13 shorts by young people carry the F rating.

Discussion time

Most screenings offer discussion time with filmmakers or local experts, including Rob Hopkins, Jacqi Hodgson and Guy Watson. Plus there are four free workshops for children and adults.

The Transition Town Totnes Film Festival runs from November 13 to 18. It’s an exciting programme, which uses film to take on the future. Check out times and tickets on the website

(from a press release)

