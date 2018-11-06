This Devon-based actor could be going to the Oscars, but first there’s Buried Alive, and he needs your help

Google+ 0 0

Devon-based actor and film facilitator Julian Seager could be on his way to the Oscars with the short film Baghead. He just needs a little help for the route there.

Winning awards globally

“Baghead is winning awards globally,” he told D&CFilm. “We are now eligible for the Oscars and have applied to the Academy.”

Already Baghead has picked up 16 awards, but Julian has only managed to get to one.

Fundraiser

“So, I decided to create a fundraiser so I could travel and support the movie as it’s the most exciting and successful project I have worked on… and I’ve worked on a lot!”

He certainly has worked on a lot. Just take a quick look down his IMDB page. And his can-do presence looms even larger.

Buried Alive Film Festival

Top of the list to attend is the Buried Alive film festival in Atlanta, where Baghead is nominated. It’s run by the people who make The Walking Dead at AMC. And Julian’s been given the nod that he can go to The Walking Dead set and meet cast and crew. If that’s not enough he can do the same with Marvels The Gifted.

Too big an opportunity to miss

“I decided it was too big an opportunity to miss so I set up a fundraiser for the first time ever and am asking if friends and supporters could possibly donate and share,” said Julian.

Here is his gofundme page to help him go to the Buried Alive Film Festival in Atlanta.

Please help

“Please help if you can,” he said. “Especially those who I have helped and supported in the past. Literally every penny helps. This could be my big break moment! Share, share, share!”

Help Julian get to Buried Alive in Atlanta. And be quick – he needs to get away soon!

Get Julian Seager to the Buried Alive Film Festival in Atlanta. Go to his gofundme page to donate

