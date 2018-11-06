From Devon to Mars: award winning local filmmaker reaches a global audience with debut film

Google+ 0 0

Braunton filmmaker, Nicholas Agnew’s debut feature film Seat 25 is released today [that’s Tuesday, November 6], following a string of awards at international film festivals and screenings at the world’s largest Mars conventions in the US.

Seat 25 tells the story of a woman who wins a one-way ticket on the first crewed mission to Mars and includes various locations from the beautiful North Devon coastline

Gathering garlands

Shot on a micro-budget, Seat 25 stood out against stiff competition at prestigious film festivals in the UK and US and to date has been awarded 5 Best Feature awards, 2 awards for Best Actor and an award for Outstanding Cinematography.

Embraced

In addition, Seat 25 has been embraced by the science community and has been presented to representatives from NASA, the European Space Agency, Space X and Boeing at the Humans to Mars Summit in Washington DC and the Mars Society Convention.

Nicholas Agnew co-wrote, directed and produced Seat 25, setting up his own Devon-based production company, Lagom Pictures, in order to get the film made. A year later, Seat 25 is being released internationally on Amazon and iTunes and on DVD and Blu Ray.

Unexpected reception

‘We’ve been on an amazing journey,’ Nicholas told D&CFilm.

‘We never expected the reception we’ve had. I’m incredibly proud of the team and I’m thrilled that Seat 25 is going to be able to reach so many people!’

Nicholas is already working on his next film, Remembering the Future, which is scheduled to shoot throughout April next year.

‘We’ll be staying in Devon to film Remembering the Future,’ he said.

Devon has so much to offer

‘I’m passionate about making films in Devon and bringing cultural attention to the county. Devon has so much to offer in terms of locations and an incredible pool of local talent.’

Seat 25 is available to rent and buy on Amazon and iTunes and on DVD and Blu Ray from Tuesday, November 6. More information can be found via the website www.seat25.com and on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

