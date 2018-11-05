One-off screening of hit modern musical Been So Long at Plymouth Arts Centre (plus director Q&A)

Google+ 0 0

Been So Long, the neon soaked musical starring Michaela Coel and Arinzé Kene, is calling into Plymouth Arts Centre for a special one-off screening followed by a Q&A.

Tailfeathers

There will even be some songs from the show in the bar afterwards ‘to shake your tailfeathers to’.

Birds’ Eye View’s Reclaim The Frame

What’s more, this is the fifth in the Birds’ Eye View’s Reclaim The Frame series.

Romance, rage and revenge, says the blurb for this flick directed by Tinge Krishnan. It’s been adapted from Ché Walker’s hit stage play and retains Arthur Darvill’s original songs.

Hit stage play

buy us a coffee Take a break

Set in Camden, the story follows Simone (Michaela Coel), a dedicated single mother who, on a rare night on the town is charmed by a handsome yet troubled stranger, Raymond (Arinzé Kene), igniting old and new feelings.

“Set against the backdrop of an ever-changing city, Been So Long is a fresh take on love, life and moving on. The film was developed by the BFI and supported through production by the BFI, using funds from the National Lottery and Film4.”

Q&A

The film is followed by a Q&A with director Tinge Krishnan, producers Nadine Marsh-Edwards and Amanda Jenks, and hosted by the curators and agency-for-change Birds’ Eye View’s Mia Bays (producer of Oscar-winning and multi-BAFTA nominated films) and Jo Duncombe (BEV curator and creative producer Influencer Programme). Plus cast and other special guests TBC.

Reclaim the Frame: Been So Long plus Director Q&A takes place at Plymouth Arts Centre on Wednesday 7 November 2018 at 7pm. Book now.

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...