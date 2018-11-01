50+ films covering all of life (and a little death) What not to miss at Two Short Nights

Google+ 0 0

There are more than 50 films on show at this year’s Two Short Nights film fest. How do we know? We used science. We counted all we could and then figured in the 48 hour film comp flicks. Et voila. You’ll be pleased to know you can now take your pick of the massive short offerings, that includes screenings plus industry events. Here’s a run-down of what not to miss.

Tickets are now on sale for Exeter Phoenix’s Two Short Nights Film Festival, which will take place from 28 to 30 November.

The 17th annual festival of short film brings a diverse programme of short film screenings and events to Exeter’s city-centre arts venue.

buy us a coffee Take a break

As well as a programme placing must-see films from around the world alongside emerging local filmmaking talent, the festival will also feature talks from leading industry professionals and Q&As with acclaimed filmmakers.

Exploring themes

Screenings include an exploration of the intricacies of intimacy with Carnal Cravings, while young protagonists take centre stage for Growing Pains.LGBTQ+ themes are explored in Gay As In Hysterically Funny, which will be followed by a panel discussion on queer comedy featuring comedian Rosie Jones.

Emerging talent

Discover the most promising emerging talent from the South West with the Local Talent event. Or watch local filmmakers battle it out in a live Dragons-Den-style pitch to win the 2019 South West Documentary Commission. There will also be a chance to witness the results of Exeter Phoenix’s famous challenge to make a short film in just two days at the 48 Hour Film Challenge Screening.

My Paintbrush Bites





Off-beat

For irreverent, off-beat offerings, the Best In Show screening will feature a film about a famous artist who happens to be a horse (My Paintbrush Bites) and a short about sharing an apartment with a pet rooster (Tungrus).

Cravings

One of the more experimental shorts included in the festival is Dead. Tissue. Love., an intimate documentary exploring necrophilia which will be screened at Carnal Cravings.

Astrid Bussink’s documentary L I S T E N features real recordings from the Netherlands child helpline Kindertelefoon. It will be featured in the Flesh and Blood screening.

Industry experts

Industry experts taking part in the festival include Plymouth-based filmmaker Dean Puckett who will be in conversation about his latest film and iFeatures work. Plus Real Stories commissioners Harold Shiel and Adam Gee who will be judging the Live Pitch event.

Dean Puckett





Homegrown film talent

If you are looking for homegrown film talent, be sure to check out local Exeter filmmakers’ offerings Cut From Cloth (Tommy Gillard). And This Is Phonic (Chris Jones), a screening curated by 16-19 year olds based in the South West (Growing Pains). Plus Exeter Phoenix Associate Artists Vast Productions’ film Gloria.

Commission Premiere

The festival will draw to a close with the Commission Premiere + After Party, offering festival goers the chance to see the premieres of the five short films commissioned by Exeter Phoenix this year. And opening applications for 2019’s commission schemes.

Check out our interviews with Exeter Phoenix Commission 2018 filmmakers

Reality reshaped | Alexander Warn on his film Paper Thin



Wellbeing and walking the focus of Andy Thatcher’s new micro short Walks of Life

top image: Mercury

(form a press release)

Share this: Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...