Director Ben Wheatley heads to Exeter with Q&A tour of Happy New Year, Colin Burstead

Critically acclaimed film director Ben Wheatley will be hosting a Q&A and screening of his latest film at the Exeter’s Phoenix’s independent cinema. It will be the second time the director has appeared at Studio 74, after bringing his Q&A tour of Free Fire to the venue last year.

Not wanting to break with tradition Ben Wheatley’s seventh feature film, Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, will follow up its hugely successful BFI London Film Festival premiere earlier this month by going on tour.

There will be preview screenings with Q&A’s around the country in November and early December ahead of its Christmas release on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, in a unique partnership with BBC Films, BBC Comedy and BBC Two.

A fantastic British ensemble cast

The film has a fantastic British ensemble cast including Wheatley regulars Richard Glover, Peter Ferdinando, Neil Maskell, Mark Monero and Sam Riley along with Asim Chaudhry, Joe Cole, Charles Dance, Alexandra Maria Lara, Doon Mackichan, Sinead Matthews, Bill Paterson and Hayley Squires.

Not so happy New Year

The film centres around Colin Burstead (Neil Maskell) who hires a lavish country manor for his extended family to celebrate New Year. Unfortunately for Colin, his position of power in the family is under serious threat from the arrival of his estranged brother David.

Political and social commentary

Shot earlier this year the film holds a mirror to the political and social situation of the country and its place in the world. Ben is currently writing an extended TV series featuring the same characters for future broadcast.

Happy New Year, Colin Burstead + Q&A with Ben Wheatley takes place on Sunday 25 November 2018 at 1pm



Tickets for the Q&A screening cost £7 (£5 for students and under 25s) and can be purchased by visiting exeterphoenix.org.uk or from the venue’s box office (01392 667080).

