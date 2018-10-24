D&CFilm

Sustainable organic lifestyle, or barbarism? Documentary The Grind Message asks questions of culture and heritage

Sustainable organic lifestyle, or barbarism? Documentary The Grind Message asks questions of culture and heritage

Sustainable organic lifestyle, or barbarism? It’s a question documentary The Grind Message asks. The film is being screened at The English Riviera Film Festival.

The Grind Message deals with the hunting of pilot whales in the Faroe Islands. It’s a tradition which has been practiced for at least half a millennium.

 

Up until the second half of the 20th century the hunts of pilot whales have been a vital part in the survival of the Faroese people. Today it is source of up to one-third of the nation’s meat consumption.

Tradition criticised

However the long-lasting tradition is subject to criticism. The Grind Message – or Grindaboð – follows the arguments of six locals on the matter.

“I think there was a lot going on in the issue that Grindaboð or The Grind Message addresses,” director Niels Christian Askholm told D&CFilm.

Pollution, animal ethics, and sustainability

“It deals with some pressing issues about pollution, animal ethics, and sustainability, but also touches deeper (philosophical and ethnographical) questions about cultural heritage, human identity and national identity and the different ways we perceive the world and the creatures and resources in it,” he said.

Neils is half Faroese and making the film allowed him to get deeper into his own cultural roots to find out more about how his ancestors lived and survived.

The Grind Message (Grindaboð ) is at the English Riviera Film Festival opening day extravaganza on Saturday, October 27.

