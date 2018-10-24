Eli, powerful short takes on big issues of immigration, identity and morality

Google+ 0 0

The uncomfortable issues of immigration, identity and morality are taken on by Eli, a film by Colin Gerrard, which is part of the English Riviera Film Festival.

Diversity is what makes Britain so great

“I grew up in North London and my neighbourhood was very culturally diverse, and I loved it, because I think that’s what makes Britain so great for music, and film, and television. It’s because we are a diverse country,” director Colin Gerrard told Laura Potier on The National Student.

“But the fact that people have a problem with that is the fact they have a problem with the human race, that they have the problem with the colour of somebody’s skin or their religion.”

‘Intensely real’

Eli was very much recommended by Critical Popcorn. They called it ‘intensely real’ and ‘incredibly touching whist still remaining clever and subtle’.

The film follows an elderly man (David Gant), who has survived harrowing events, and his encounters with a group of disillusioned strangers in a doctor’s waiting room.

Issues which echo through the ages

For the film Colin interviewed Holocaust survivor Danny Wollner. Danny had been to Auschwitz, Dachau and Birkenau. And issues Colin raise echo through the ages and resononant today.

Short film is a form that Colin is eager to push, what with its powerful immediacy.

You can catch Eli at the Palace Theatre, Paignton as part of the English Riviera Film Festival.

