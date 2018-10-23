D&CFilm

D&CFilm is for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / Cornwall Film Festival / Peterloo at the Poly with a Mike Leigh Q&A for Cornwall Film Fest Gala

Peterloo at the Poly with a Mike Leigh Q&A for Cornwall Film Fest Gala

Undoubtedly, Mike Leigh is a waaaay important director, and Peterloo could well be one of his most important flicks. It’s a testament to the importance of the Cornwall Film Fest that he’ll be attending the screening and stick around for a Q&A.

It also helps that Mike is a patron of the festival – indeed, he was the first patron of the Cornwall Film Festival.

Powerhouses of stage and screen

 

If the story isn’t big enough, Peterloo stars Maxine Peake and Rory Kinnear, two powerhouses of British stage and screen.

But more of the story, because it’s oddly missed out from all that school education the children get nowadays.

Peterloo tells the story of the 1819 Peterloo massacre.

Peterloo massacre

On August 16th, 1819, 100,000 people gather in Manchester to hear Henry Hunt — an anti-poverty and pro-democracy radical reformer — deliver a speech of hope. At the time only 2% of the UK population could vote.

In the enclosed space of St Peter’s Field (the moniker Peterloo coming from the Waterloo campaign, what with the Duke of Wellington having recently joined the Tory Government), soldiers were off to get Henry Hunt. Weapons out they managed to murder 15 people and ingure 400-700.

Human story

Peterloo is Mike’s biggest budget film to date at £14m, with a hefty post production. But it’s the humaness within the epic setting which we reckon will be the most affecting.

The Cornwall Film Festival Saturday Night Gala at the Poly on November 10. Get your tickets

Take a break  buy us a coffee

Get a pass to the Cornwall Film Festival!

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £1

The hope was that ads would cover the running costs of D&CFilm.

Unfortunately that’s not the case, so any donation would be great and much appreciated.

Conversely, our aim is to promote, inspire and engage people in film, so if you’d prefer to support films (we run plenty of stories of filmmakers searching for funds), please do – they’d love it and not only are you feeding the cultural sector, nurturing talent, and funding often underground and marginal voices, you’re also giving us more raw material to cover.

There are also plenty of film charities around, if those sort of things take your fancy.

Or volunteer at venues or on shoots.

You could even write something for us, suggest something we should cover, or at least share our stories as far and wide as you are able (or inclined).




Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: