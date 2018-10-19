D&CFilm

Devon’s gruesome history inspires interactive Witch Trial game

The darkly mysterious and gruesome past of Devon has often inspired filmmakers. Now you can get up close and personal with that dark past in a new interactive quiz.

Can You Survive the Witch Trials? asks a series of questions to determine your level of guilt and then reveals one of 15 excruciating punishments

 

Created by Stay In Devon, the quiz was inspired by the Bideford Witch Trials in North Devon. Those trials resulted in the last ever hangings for witchcraft in England.

By asking questions based on your physicality, personality and lifestyle, Can You Survive the Witch Trials? assigns you one of 15 punishments. Each one is more chilling and cruel than the last.

You also have the chance to change your answers and try to escape without punishment – or potentially increase your guilt and suffer an even worse fate…

Using information from extensive historical research, the quiz assesses your physical and personality traits and assigns a punishment based on how likely you were to be considered a witch between the 15th and 17th centuries.

The piece gives historical accounts used to determine a person’s level of guilt and also reveals horrific facts about the Witch Trials, like what witch-like characteristics led to accusations.

It’s a great way to get inspired and step into the reality of the past. Perhaps there’s even a film or two in it.

Check it out over on the Stay In Devon site

