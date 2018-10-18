Kinofilm in Cornwall! Manchester film fest pops into The Poly

Google+ 0 3

‘For more than 20 years Kinofilm has been celebrating the talents of emerging and established filmmakers,’ says the blurb of the Manchester-based film fest. Now the patrons at Falmouth’s Poly can enjoy them too! Kinofilm is coming on tour and popping into the Poly for two nights of top shorts.

Five programmes from Kinoflim International Short Film Festival 15th edition will be on show to stick your toes into (or preferably a leg).

The action starts on Friday, October 19 with a selection of Women in Film.

And if that evening of mind-stretching, thought-provoking flicks is enough to fill your thoughts, take a breath, because Saturday, October 20 is jam-packed.

There’s a selection of Animation (at 11am); LGBT (2pm); Documentary (5pm) and finally Comedic British New Wave closing the fest (7.30pm).

Couple this with a chance to hobnob with Kinofilm’s South West correspondent George Green (they have a South West correspondent!)

There’s a complete run-down of the selection on the Kinofilm site. And you can get tickets on the Facebook events page.

