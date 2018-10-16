D&CFilm

Get your community film scheme going with On the Ground

Get your community film scheme up and running! Cinema For All is launching On the Ground, a new face-to-face support scheme providing regional advice and assistance to community cinemas in Devon and Cornwall.

The launch takes place at The Clay Factory, who can provide kit for your community cinematic journey.

Practical film magic

At the launch, you’ll be able to gain practical skills through some tech training and Audience Development and Film Programming Masterclasses.

Support

And you’ll meet other local organisations that can offer support in the region, including Film Hub South West and Cinema For All South West.

Screening

And once all that’s out the way, you can settle down to a special screening of The Rider!

Oh, and did we mention, it’s free!!

Cinema For All – On The Ground Launch takes place at The Clay Factory, Ivybridge on October 20, from 1-7pm. Register for your free ticket over at Eventbright.


