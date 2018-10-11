Zombie-infested UK comes to Plymouth | Special Redcon-1 screenings plus Q&A

Google+ 0 1

Zombies combined with students seems a heady mix, then add in a top notch director and team with some fresh talent and you’ve got a brew that will knock you for six. That’s exactly what director Chee Keong Cheung has done as his Redcon-1 zombie flick stomps into cinemas. Chee has been working with Plymouth College of Arts students. And Redcon-1 gets a couple of special screenings in Plymouth – one with an ace and informative Q&A.

Students from Plymouth College of Art’s pre-degree campus for 16 to 19-year-olds have teamed up with director Chee Keong Cheung and Intense Productions to help out on the marketing campaign for Redcon-1, an ambitious new zombie film that is being described as “The Raid meets 28 Days Later”.

Redcon-1 team

Directed by Chee Keong Cheung, Redcon-1 is executive produced by Carlos Gallardo (​El Mariachi​, ​Desperado, Once Upon A Time In Mexico​), Stephen L’Heureux (​Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For​) and Kevin Eastman (co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)​.

Zombie-infested UK

In Redcon-1, eight Special Forces soldiers are sent on a suicide mission into the zombie-infested remains of the UK, to find a scientist who may hold the key to ending the viral outbreak that has turned the population into flesh-eating undead.

Plymouth College of Art low-budget zombie film

Following a talk and workshop from Chee and his production company, the students from Plymouth College of Art were given an opportunity to create their own low-budget zombie film, Not You Too, to promote the release of Redcon-1 .

Directed by Ceri Prowse, who recently graduated from the college’s UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art & Design (Film, Animation & Media Production), Not You Too was created by a group of filmmakers from the college and local area, including Jacob Harris, Callum Benjamin Burdett, Sam Pain, and Extended Diploma Film Lecturer Billy Abbott.

The film can be viewed online as part of Redcon-1’s promotional tour, currently confirmed for 90 screenings across 43 UK cities, including screenings at Plymouth Vue cinema on 14th and 15th October 2018.

Redcon-1 Plymouth Screening plus director Q&A

At 6:45pm on Sunday 14 October Redcon-1 will screen at Plymouth Vue cinema in a special event including including post-screening Q&A with the director, Hollywood actor/ producer Carlos Gallardo, and actor/producer Mark Strange, who also acted as fight coordinator on the film.

Intensely rewarding

Ceri told D&CFilm: “Creating Not You Too was an experience worth remembering, both for what I learned and the enjoyment of producing it.

“Working with everyone at Intense Productions was a rewarding challenge and I’ve come away from this with experience as Production Executive and Head Editor.

“I’m proud to have directed Not You Too and am thankful for the hard work of everyone involved.”

A unique and captivating experience

Plymouth College of Art Extended Diploma Film Lecturer, Billy Abbott, said: “The opportunity for our Extended Diploma Film, Animation & Media Production students to work with Intense Productions on the promotion of Redcon-1 has been a unique and captivating experience for all involved.

“The expertise provided by Chee and his team nurtured the talents of the production team, helping to craft a considered short film that will sit alongside the main promotional campaign for a UK feature film.

“Intense Productions are innovating distribution and promotion strategies by reaching out to students across the UK to start local and regional grassroots campaigns.

“This type of interaction and fresh-thinking is exactly what our film industry needs – a heavy focus on community, creativity and shared learning.”

Dean Cross, Film Content manager, Vue UK & Ireland commented “We’re delighted to be working with Chee to bring Redcon-1 to a number of our venues across the UK and look forward to welcoming customers to enjoy the film on the big screen.”

SCREENING DATES

For a list of all dates and to pre-order/ book tickets and see the trailer please visit – www.redcon1film.co.uk

Local Redcon-1 Screenings include –

● Vue Plymouth – Sunday 14 October @18:45 (including post-screening Q&A with the director Chee Keong Cheung, Hollywood actor/producer Carlos Gallardo, and actor/producer Mark Strange).



● Vue Plymouth – Monday 15 October @18:00 and @20:50

(from a press release)

