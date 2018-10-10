D&CFilm

Scratch-and-sniff cinema, slime making, superheros and more!

It was the ‘scratch-and-sniff’ cinema that really caught our eye with this release about half-term creative fun for kids – and by osmosis adults… and the community at large – at the Exeter Phoenix this half-term. Here’s what’s on…

Looking for creative ways to keep the kids entertained this half-term? Exeter Phoenix will be holding a jam-packed week of family film, theatre, filmmaking and arty courses for creative kids.

‘Scratch and sniff’ cinema screening

Get ready for fun for all the family and prepare to experience Wallace + Gromit like never before, as Studio 74 hosts a special ‘scratch and sniff’ cinema screening of The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit. 

Become a superhero animator

Save the day and star in your own superhero movie, or learn to become a superhero animator with adventurous workshops for heroic 7-15 year olds. Creative 12-16 year olds can experiment with a marbling and bookmaking workshop, or kids aged 5+ join the slime craze with a beginners slime making course.

Sensory Circus

Blast off into space with Sensory Circus, a theatre show particularly designed for children with ASD or PMLD and stick around for a sensory play session after the show. Plus the venue will also be host to a range of Exetreme Imagination events, including a performance of Paddleboat Theatre Company’s interactive family adventure show, Rustle.

In the run up to Halloween, things are starting to get spooky! Create some monster toy mash-ups, learn to code a Halloween lantern or haunted house game, or even become a zombie for the day!

All this and more takes place in the city-centre arts venue throughout half term.

Visit the website (www.exeterphoenix.org.uk) or call the box office on 01392 667080 to book events and find out more.

Listings information

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (U)
Scratch & Sniff Cinema
Sat 20 Oct: 4pm
Wed 24 Oct: 1.30pm
£7 / £5 for under 25s

2D Animation: Superhero Switch (ages 7-10)
Tue 23 Oct: 10.30am-12.30pm | £14

Paddleboat Theatre Company: Rustle (ages 4+)
Wed 24 Oct: 11.30am & 2.30pm | £8 (£6) or family ticket £25

Kids Coding: Design A Haunted House (ages 8-14)
Wed 24 Oct: 2pm-4pm | £14

Star In Your Own Superhero Movie (ages 10-15)
Wed 24 Oct: 10am-4pm | £80

Kids Coding: Make A Halloween Lantern (ages 8-14)
Wed 24 Oct: 10am-12pm |  £14

Marbling and Bookmaking (ages 12-16)
Thu 25 Oct: 10.30am-4pm | £30

Monster Toy Mash Up (ages 5+)
Thu 25 Oct: 11am-12pm | £7

Zombie Special Effects: Become A Zombie For The Day (ages 13+)
Fri 26 Oct: 10.30am-3pm | £40

Beginners Slime Making – One Hour Session (ages 5+)
Sat 27 Oct: 1.30pm | £7

(from a press release)

