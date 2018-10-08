Registration opens for Exeter’s 48 Hour Film challenge

Google+ 0 3

Crank up your creativity, Exeter’s annual 48 Hour Film challenge is open for registration.

This is the 12th year of the Two Short Nights film 48 Hour Film, where filmmakers are called on to write, shoot, edit and submit a three-minute film in just 48 hours.

Good imagination and a camera

‘No previous film experience in needed, just a good imagination and a camera,’ says the blurb.

Not only do you get the glowing satisfaction of having made your film within the time-scales, demonstrating your wit, drama and technical ability. But the completed films will be screened at the Two Short Nights Film Festival 2018, where they will be eligable for two festival awards, including the 48 Hour Film Award.

Teams will be able to register from Monday, October 8, 2018. Registration closes on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Registered teams will be asked to arrive on the evening of Friday November at Exeter Phoenix to pick up their assignment brief – teams will get given a theme, prop and piece of text before being set free on their mission.

For kit, the Exeter Phoenix will be making some available at a concessionary rate.

For more of the T&Cs, pop over to the Two Short Nights site.

And good luck!

