Film course for young people at Torquay Museum as part of ERFF

Join Squircle Arts and Emberlense Productions for a Documentary Film Making Workshop at Torquay Museum for 11-16 year olds.

Participants will learn about filmmaking techniques, production planning, location scouting, and interviewing. They will produce a short film which will premiere at the English Riviera Film Festival 2018 and in future discussions with schools and the public.

This workshop is part of a Wellcome Trust-funded project at Torquay Museum – Fatal Flu: Spanish Flu and the Threat of Pandemic, which starts a conversation with the public about our understanding of disease, how it spreads and possible future threats.

Workshop dates:

Saturday 13 October 10.30am – 4pm (Production Preparation)

Sunday 14 October 12- 4pm (Filming/Interviews)

Cost: £10 per person (with museum admission).

Booking essential as spaces are limited. Contact hello@squirclearts.co.uk for more information and to book your place.

The Exhibition, More Deadly Than War: Spanish Flu and the Threat of Pandemic, opens at Torquay Museum on the 18 October 2018 – 24 February 2019.

